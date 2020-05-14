Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

Class of 2021 defensive end Ryheem Craig has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Thursday.

The Cards made his top twelve schools last month, but primarily fought off Boston College and Illinois to land Craig's commitment. He had previously generated buzz among the program when it appeared he had committed to Louisville back on May 4, but later claimed to have been hacked.

A weak-side defensive end from Taylorsville, NC (an hour north of Charlotte), Craig is the No. 56 WDE in the Class of 2021 and the No. 58 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

While pigeonholed as a down-lineman by recruiting services, he is more of a hybrid DE/OLB when you look at the film. He is solid pass rusher as he is able to shed blocks incredibly quickly, has a good swim move, and is able to diagnose the play before the snap to shoot the gap and pursue the quarterback. Last season for Alexander Central HS, he had 89 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Craig is the seventh prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins:

