Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrates his interception as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Denzel Lowry (45) cheers in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrates his interception as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Denzel Lowry (45) cheers in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Pitt

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

122nd

126th

SOR

87th

33rd

SP+

39th

26th

FPI

60th

38th

Sagarin

41st

25th

Kelley Ford

53rd

32nd

CFB Graphs

63rd

49th

Offensive Statistics

Pitt

Louisville

Total Offense

53rd (424.3)

57th (415.0)

Yards Per Play

37th (6.53)

28th (6.84)

Scoring Offense

17th (43.3)

28th (39.7)

Passing Yards

19th (315.0)

42nd (259.0)

Yards Per Completion

25th (13.70)

50th (12.53)

Rushing Yards

117th (109.3)

76th (156.0)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

108th (3.77)

32nd (5.26)

First Downs Gained

118th (58)

113th (61)

3rd Down Con. %

92nd (37.5%)

51st (44.1%)

4th Down Con. %

72nd (50.0%)

72nd (50.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

59th (88.9%)

53rd (90.0%)

Turnovers Lost

31st (3)

77th (5)

Interceptions Thrown

69th (3)

43rd (3)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

67th (2)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

85th (5.67)

61st (5.00)

Sacks Allowed

117th (2.67)

80th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

126th (25:38)

92nd (29:02)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Pitt

Louisville

Total Defense

30th (283.7)

16th (244.7)

Yards Allowed Per Play

14th (3.94)

16th (4.06)

Scoring Defense

45th (19.0)

29th (16.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

64th (202.7)

4th (114.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

16th (81.0)

58th (130.0)

First Downs Allowed

19th (49)

12th (43)

3rd Down Defensive %

21st (26.5%)

47th (33.3%)

4th Down Defensive %

90th (62.5%)

23rd (33.3%)

Red Zone Defensive %

92nd (90.9%)

6th (60.0%)

Turnovers Gained

91st (3)

74th (4)

Interceptions Caught

80th (2)

43rd (3)

Fumbles Recovered

70th (1)

70th (1)

TFL Per Game

2nd (10.00)

92nd (5.0)

Sacks Per Game

1st (4.0)

12th (3.33)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Pitt

Louisville

Net Punting

40th (41.75)

127th (33.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return

22nd (28.29)

7th (35.60)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

36th (16.33)

54th (18.14)

Avg. Punt Return

14th (17.91)

3rd (26.67)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

36th (2.67)

87th (9.00)

Field Goal Attempts

6-7

7-7

PAT

14-15

10-11

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 57.0 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 7.8 (38th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 2.2 (60th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.39 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.3 (26th overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 8.2 (38th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 55 percent chance to defeat the Panthers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.1 (32nd overall), whereas Pitt has a KFord rating of 4.7 (53rd overall)

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 47.5 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.007 (49th overall), whereas Pitt has an EPA Margin rating of 0.002 (63rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Pitt 21.

