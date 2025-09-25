Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
Rankings
Pitt
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
122nd
126th
SOR
87th
33rd
SP+
39th
26th
FPI
60th
38th
Sagarin
41st
25th
Kelley Ford
53rd
32nd
CFB Graphs
63rd
49th
Offensive Statistics
Pitt
Louisville
Total Offense
53rd (424.3)
57th (415.0)
Yards Per Play
37th (6.53)
28th (6.84)
Scoring Offense
17th (43.3)
28th (39.7)
Passing Yards
19th (315.0)
42nd (259.0)
Yards Per Completion
25th (13.70)
50th (12.53)
Rushing Yards
117th (109.3)
76th (156.0)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
108th (3.77)
32nd (5.26)
First Downs Gained
118th (58)
113th (61)
3rd Down Con. %
92nd (37.5%)
51st (44.1%)
4th Down Con. %
72nd (50.0%)
72nd (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
59th (88.9%)
53rd (90.0%)
Turnovers Lost
31st (3)
77th (5)
Interceptions Thrown
69th (3)
43rd (3)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
67th (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
85th (5.67)
61st (5.00)
Sacks Allowed
117th (2.67)
80th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
126th (25:38)
92nd (29:02)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Pitt
Louisville
Total Defense
30th (283.7)
16th (244.7)
Yards Allowed Per Play
14th (3.94)
16th (4.06)
Scoring Defense
45th (19.0)
29th (16.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
64th (202.7)
4th (114.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
16th (81.0)
58th (130.0)
First Downs Allowed
19th (49)
12th (43)
3rd Down Defensive %
21st (26.5%)
47th (33.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
90th (62.5%)
23rd (33.3%)
Red Zone Defensive %
92nd (90.9%)
6th (60.0%)
Turnovers Gained
91st (3)
74th (4)
Interceptions Caught
80th (2)
43rd (3)
Fumbles Recovered
70th (1)
70th (1)
TFL Per Game
2nd (10.00)
92nd (5.0)
Sacks Per Game
1st (4.0)
12th (3.33)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Pitt
Louisville
Net Punting
40th (41.75)
127th (33.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return
22nd (28.29)
7th (35.60)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
36th (16.33)
54th (18.14)
Avg. Punt Return
14th (17.91)
3rd (26.67)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
36th (2.67)
87th (9.00)
Field Goal Attempts
6-7
7-7
PAT
14-15
10-11
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have an 57.0 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 7.8 (38th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 2.2 (60th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.39 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.3 (26th overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 8.2 (38th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 55 percent chance to defeat the Panthers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 10.1 (32nd overall), whereas Pitt has a KFord rating of 4.7 (53rd overall)
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 47.5 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.007 (49th overall), whereas Pitt has an EPA Margin rating of 0.002 (63rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Pitt 21.
