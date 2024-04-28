Louisville OL Willie Tyler Signs UDFA Deal with Jets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Louisville offensive tackle Willie Tyler has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets.
Tyler was one of nine former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and is the fifth former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal. He follows quarterback Jack Plummer, center Bryan Hudson, cornerback Storm Duck and offensive tackle Eric Miller. Four Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Rutgers, and slid in as the Cardinals' go-to blindside blocker, earning an All-ACC honorable mention by the end of the season. He started all 14 games at left tackle, and allowed only seven sacks, one quarterback hit and 18 quarterback hurries over 476 pass block snaps and 893 total blocking snaps.
The Racine, Wisc. native had a winding road over the course of his college career. Originally a defensive lineman in the Class of 2018 coming out of high school, he spent his freshman year at Iowa Western Community College, where he made the switch to offensive line.
Tyler then committed to Texas, but saw no game action over the course of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Longhorns. He then transferred to Louisiana Monroe for the 2021 season, where he made nine starts at left tackle, then later spent the 2022 season at Rutgers where he played in 11 games with nine starts.
(Photo of Willie Tyler: Matt Stone - Louisville Courier Journal)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter