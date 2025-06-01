Baton Rouge Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does LSU Baseball Play on Sunday?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday night for a chance to capture a Baton Rouge Regional Championship.
After defeating the Dallas Baptist Patriots 12-0 on Saturday, Johnson and Co. punched their ticket to the final after back-to-back wins to open NCAA Tournament play.
LSU ace Kade Anderson (9-1) limited DBU Saturday night to just four hits in 7.0 scoreless frames with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
He has 156 strikeouts this season and is now tied for sixth place on LSU’s single-season strikeouts list with right-hander Russ Springer (1988) and left-hander Eddie Yarnall (1996).
“It was a good night for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought we played outstanding baseball tonight. Obviously it starts and ends on the mound.
"And Kade, as Kade has been all year, was the best pitcher on the planet tonight. And executed at a high level. Defense continued to support him, another game of zero in the error column.”
Now, LSU will take on the winner of Sunday's elimination game clash between the Dallas Baptist Patriots and Little Rock Trojans.
A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional schedule, bracket and start times.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT [Regional Final]
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
