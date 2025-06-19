Early Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Game 1 of National Title Series
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) this weekend for a College World Series Finals clash against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series is set for Saturday with first pitch locked in for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers are back in the National Championship series for the second time in the last three seasons after capturing a title in 2023.
The latest betting lines have been revealed with the Tigers coming in as the favorites to once again hoist the National Championship trophy.
"I’d coach this team forever. I’ve been telling them that since probably March or April. It’s because of the character. Jared came back with the sole intent of doing what we’re doing now. He’s been a leader, not just driving in runs, but leading," Johnson said.
"We had zero innings returning behind the plate this year. Somehow, God blessed us with Luis Hernandez. We needed character at that position and he’s not just a great player, he’s a better human being."
Now, the stage is set with the LSU Tigers preparing for a championship series against Coastal Carolina this weekend at Charles Schwab Field.
A look into the Game 1 betting odds, College World Series Finals schedule and an early prediction.
The Current Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-1450
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -166
- Coastal Carolina: +130
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
CWS Finals Schedule: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
(All Times Eastern)
Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23): (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Jay Johnson's Take:
“I’m literally at a loss for words. Yes, it’s about getting to the ultimate goal, but honestly, it’s about getting five more days with this team. This is a model team. There hasn’t been anything quite like it. It’s been consistent effort since our first team meeting on August 24, all the way through the ninth inning tonight.
"Think about the walk-off wins we had at home against Arkansas, Tennessee. They just stay with it. Their mental toughness is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Their investment in the team—man, we’ve got guys who are going to play pro ball, but it’s not about that.
"At LSU baseball, the expectation is: I will always place the needs of the team above my own. And these guys embody that every day. I’m just really thankful. If I had to sum it up in one word? Grateful.”
The Early Prediction: Kade Anderson Sets the Pace
LSU will have ace pitcher Kade Anderson in the program's arsenal come Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field with the Tigers' southpaw ready to leave it out on the field.
Anderson, who propelled LSU to a College World Series opening win over Arkansas last Saturday, will once again look to set the pace against a fiery Coastal Carolina squad.
Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings last Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
“An outstanding performance by Kade,” Johnson said. "It’s what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. I thought he executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense.
“Kade has got tremendous stuff. It’s four pitches for strikes. He’s never boxed into having to throw a certain way, which as a hitting coach makes it tough to plan against him because he can always pivot. He’s got a plan for any type of hitter, left, right, power, good bat-to-ball type guys, I thought he just executed. He’s such a tremendous competitor.”
Anderson will be the X-factor once again on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals against the Chanticleers.
At the plate, LSU has relied on Steven Milam, Ethan Frey, Derek Curiel, Josh Pearson and Jared Jones, among several others, to utilize timely at-bats to lead the Tigers to the National Championship series thus far.
The Tigers have as talented of a lineup as they come in college baseball with a unique blend of experienced returnees alongside transfers that have impacted the game in a myriad of ways.
But consistency and timely at-bats will be imperative on Saturday night against a fiery Coastal Carolina squad that has one of the top pitching staffs in the country.
With Anderson on the mound alongside a talented defense to limit the Chanticleers' offense paired with LSU's elite 1-9 lineup, it sets the stage for a highly anticipated College World Series Final.
The Game 1 Prediction: LSU 6, Coastal Carolina 4
