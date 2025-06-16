Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Matchup
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Monday night for a College World Series showdown against the UCLA Bruins.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers will look to remain scorching hot in postseason play with a clash against the Bruins set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday.
LSU will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound for the College World Series matchup where he'll make his debut in Omaha against the Bruins.
The California native will square off against the hometown UCLA squad with a chance to lift LSU to the College World Series semifinals with a victory.
“I’ll watch a little more today, but obviously, they’re a West Coast-style offense, I’m pretty familiar with that from my freshman and sophomore years,” Eyanson said.
“They’re good hitters. They’ll lay off pitches just outside the zone and be selective. They’ll work the infield defense, so you have to expect everything situationally. It’ll be fun to pitch against them.”
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Monday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way. They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to.
“Our preparation and execution have been excellent throughout our time in Omaha, and the vibe of our team has been very good. Our players have a sense of who they need to be and when they need to be it. It’s all about execution, and execution is a direct reflection of your preparation and focus.”
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
UCLA Bruins
LF Derek Curiel
LF Dean West
DH Ethan Frey
SS Roch Cholowsky
SS Steven Milam
1B Mulivai Levu
RF Jake Brown
3B Roman Martin
1B Jared Jones
RF AJ Salgado
C Luis Hernandez
CF Payton Brennan
3B Tanner Reaves
DH Blake Balsz
2B Daniel Dickinson
C Cashel Dugger
CF Chris Stanfield
2B Phoenix Call
RHP Anthony Eyanson
RHP Landon Stump
The Pregame Notes:
• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.297), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 2 in doubles (130), No. 3 in runs scored (515) and No. 3 in hits (633) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 1 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.219), No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (720) and No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.77).
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 142, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.95) … he is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.74), No. 2 in innings pitched (98.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (142) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins [College World Series]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- West: Single to second base.
- Cholowsky: Reaches first base on a fielder's choice; West out at second base.
- Levu: Single through the left side; Cholowsky advances to second base.
- Martin: RBI double down the left field line; Levu advancs to third base; Cholowsky scores [UCLA 1, LSU 0].
- Salgado:
