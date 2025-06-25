Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball's National Championship Celebration
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Wednesday evening to celebrate the program's eighth National Championship after taking down Coastal Carolina in Omaha.
Led by the one-two punch of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson on the mound, the program took down the Chanticleers in a clean sweep at Charles Schwab Field.
"If you're a pitcher out there, high school or portal, you should want to come here largely because of Nate [Yeskie]. And Jamie Tutko is our director of pitching development and analytics and has helped take this thing to a new level as well," Johnson said after winning the title.
"We've got it all. We've got it all. I'm just really proud of that side of the ball. We had to elevate the talent in the LSU baseball program on the mound when I took over here. And we have and we've executed it at developing them as good as I ever would have dreamed of or imagined."
Now, the National Champions are back in the Bayou State with celebrations set for Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
A look into the festivities in Baton Rouge, the schedule on Wednesday and the best ways to watch on television.
The National Championship Celebrations: LSU Returns to Glory
The LSU Baseball team will commemorate its 2025 National Championship on Wednesday, June 25, with a celebration at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Prior to the celebration, fans can enjoy a musical performance by Rising Country Star and current LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne. The team celebration will begin at 8 p.m. CT and is expected to last for approximately one hour.
The celebration will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries.
Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the baseball team. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.
Admission is free and will be general admission for all non-premium areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Alex Box Suites, Field Level Loges, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.
Fans may enter Alex Box Stadium through gates 0-3. Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU Baseball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event. No outside food or drinks will be permitted.
Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Bullpen, Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.
For fans who cannot attend, the ceremony will be televised live on the SEC Network, and it will streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and on SEC Network+. A replay will also be available on LSU+ when the celebration concludes.
