Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday night in a critical College World Series rematch.
After starting their time in Omaha with a 2-0 record, the Tigers are now one win away from punching a ticket to the 2025 National Championship series.
It's been a collective effort from the Bayou Bengals with contributions coming from a myriad of players during their time in the College World Series.
“I’m really proud of our players – the mindset piece, the disruption of the game last night because of weather,” Johnson said. “I thought the response in the first inning, after giving up three runs, to come back and score four was very much in character for our team.
“And that’s what this tournament is at times. Had delays here, night games that ended up being day games the next day. I’m just really proud the way the team handled all that.”
Now, the stage is set for Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field with the Tigers taking on a fiery Arkansas Razorbacks squad.
A look into the preview, starting lineups and updated College World Series bracket.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (50-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14)
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Wednesday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
LF Derek Curiel
LF Charles Davalan
DH Ethan Frey
SS Wehiwa Aloy
SS Steven Milam
RF Logan Maxwell
C Luis Hernandez
C Ryder Helfrick
1B Jared Jones
2B Cam Kozeal
RF Josh Pearson
DH Kuhio Aloy
CF Chris Stanfield
1B Reese Robinett
2B Daniel Dickinson
3B Brent Iredale
3B Michael Braswell
CF Justin Thomas Jr.
RHP Zac Cowan
LHP Landon Beidelschies
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3
Game 12 – LSU vs Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Thursday, June 19
Game 14 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 12, TBD on TBD
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have punched their ticket to the National Championship series and will await either LSU or Arkansas this weekend.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.