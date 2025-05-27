The Baton Rouge Regional: Jay Johnson Breaks Down LSU Baseball's Path at Alex Box
Jay Johnson and the No. 6 overall seeded LSU Tigers will have postseason baseball at Alex Box Stadium with the program set to host the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Tigers have earned one of the coveted Top-8 National Seeds and will have an opportunity to host both an NCAA Regional and NCAA Super Regional.
The first challenge ahead will come this weekend with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Rhode Island Rams and Little Rock Trojans heading to the Bayou State.
First pitch for the LSU Tigers' opening contest against Little Rock on Friday is set for 2 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadiu, Skip Bertman Field.
But what does LSU head coach Jay Johnson think of the draw? Opponents heading to town?
Jay Johnson's Take: Baton Rouge Regional Edition
Baton Rouge Regional: Advantage of Hosting
“Statistically, obviously, it’s an advantage. It’s tournament play, so it’s a little bit different routine-wise. I don’t think you can draw too much from it. But I love playing here, love our fans, love how our team has played here this year. Those are all positives.
"But ultimately, whoever comes out of it will be the team that plays the best this weekend. So we’ll focus on helping us be that team.”
The Draw: Tigers Hosting Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island and Little Rock
"I'm proud of our team. I think to be a national seed is a tremendous accomplishment. I think a little over 300 teams play baseball, and so to be one of those eight is awesome and not to be taken for granted.
"I think we were very deserving—very consistent throughout the regular season—well-positioned to play well. We obviously love playing here, so I feel good about all those things."
The Matchup Against DBU Earlier This Season:
“Feels like a billion years ago—even though it was two months ago. It’s a great team. Just kind of looking through it, I had it boiled down to about four or five teams that might come here as a two seed. They were one of them, so not really a surprise. They’re in the postseason every year—one of the best programs in America. Ton of respect. I know they’ll be prepared.
"But I’ve been in regionals where you may not play someone you think you’re going to play—because you didn’t win, or they won, or we won, or they didn’t. So, yeah, it’s a great program, great team. And like I said, that’s kind of all you’re going to see.
"Maybe it helps a little bit just having seen them before, but the players change day to day, let alone month to month—that’s true of any team."
2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island @ 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 @ 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 @ 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game @ 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game @ 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.