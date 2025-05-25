The College World Series Odds: LSU Baseball, Arkansas Razorbacks Trending for Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will enter NCAA Tournament play as a betting favorite to capture the 2025 College World Series, according to multiple sportsbooks.
In D1 Baseball's recent Regional host projections, LSU is slated as the No. 5 National Seed with the program preparing to host postseason baseball at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that," said LSU coach Jay Johnson. "Get home tonight, get a day off tomorrow, see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
In the projected Baton Rouge Regional, Dallas Baptist (2), Miami (3) and Wright State (4) would head to the Bayou State for the Regional in that scenario.
But most sportsbooks are in favor of the LSU Tigers to capture victories in both a Baton Rouge Regional and Baton Rouge Super Regional as the NCAA Tournament inches closer with the chance to punch a ticket to the College World Series.
DraftKings Sportsbooks has updated the College World Series odds with the LSU Tigers sitting with the second-best odds to win a National Championship at +550.
The Arkansas Razorbacks have the No. 1 odds at +450.
The Current Betting Odds:
Arkansas: +450
LSU: +550
Tennessee: +650
Georgia: +1000
North Carolina: +1300
Oregon: +1800
Despite falling in the SEC Tournament semifinals, Johnson and the LSU Tigers will now gear up for an NCAA Tournament run with expectations rising in Baton Rouge.
"I wanted to win. I really think it's disrespectful and not competitive for anybody to not go for it. We certainly didn't -- we did that. We just would have liked to have scored a few more runs today," Johnson said on Saturday.
"The main goal is the NCAA Tournament, but I feel really good about the three guys that threw today, obviously felt good about what we accomplished with the two pitchers last night.
"We had one error in two games, which was a pick-off move. Offensively, no secret, we'll work at being better, and I expect us to be better next Friday."
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.