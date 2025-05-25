The Latest Projections: LSU Baseball Poised to Secure Top-8 National Seed in Tourney
No. 1 LSU (43-14) will sit back and await their NCAA Tournament fate across the next 24 hours with the program preparing for postseason baseball in Baton Rouge.
Despite falling in the SEC Tournament semifinals against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, the Tigers are still expected to be a Top-8 National Seed in the tourney.
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that," said LSU coach Jay Johnson. "Get home tonight, get a day off tomorrow, see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
D1 Baseball has revealed the latest projections with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No. 5 overall national seed.
A Top-8 National Seed ensures the LSU Tigers would host both a Regional and Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge.
Dallas Baptist (2), Miami (3) and Wright State (4) would head to Baton Rouge for the Regional in that scenario.
The projection has Johnson and Co. lined up against the No. 12 overall seed Florida State Seminoles side.
On the other side of the bracket would be Northeastern (2), Mississippi State (3) and Bethune-Cookman (4) heading to the Tallahassee Regional.
In D1 Baseball's Sunday, May 25 projection, a record 13 Southeastern Conference teams made the Field of 64 and eight earned a host seed, including six of the top 8.
A look into the SEC Tournament results from this week in Hoover (Ala.).
SEC Tournament Results:
Tuesday, May 20 - First Round
- Game 1: [9] Alabama 4, [16] Missouri 1
- Game 2: [12] Oklahoma 5, [13] Kentucky 1
- Game 3: [10] Florida 11, [15] South Carolina 3
Wednesday, May 21 - Second Round
- Game 4: [11] Mississippi State 0, [14] Texas A&M 9
- Game 5: [9] Alabama 10, [8] Tennessee 15
- Game 6: [12] Oklahoma 3, [5] Georgia 2
- Game 7: [10] Florida 1, [7] Ole Miss 3
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
- Game 8: [14] Texas A&M 3, [6] Auburn 2
- Game 9: [8] Tennessee 7, [1] Texas 5
- Game 10: [12] Oklahoma 1, [4] Vanderbilt 6
Friday, May 23 - Quarterfinals
- Game 11: [7] Ole Miss 5, [2] Arkansas 2
- Game 12: [14] Texas A&M 3, [3] LSU 4
Saturday, May 24 - Semifinals
- Game 13: [4] Vanderbilt 10, [8] Tennessee 0
- Game 14: [7] Ole Miss 2, [3] LSU 0
