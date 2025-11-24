$46 Million Coach Named Backup Plan for LSU Football if Tigers Miss On Lane Kiffin
As the LSU Tigers await a decision from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, the buzz surrounding the Rebels' shot-caller is at an all-time high.
LSU and Florida have emerged as the two schools to watch in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the Ole Miss decision-maker just days away from making an official move on his future.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
LSU is all-in on Kiffin with a record-breaking contract in the works with reports swirling surrounding what could be offered.
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
But if the LSU Tigers miss out on Kiffin, what's next?
The "Plan B" in Baton Rouge: Eli Drinkwitz
"Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has become a popular name in the LSU search, too," On3 Sports wrote of the backup options for the LSU Tigers.
Once Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, Sports Illustrated revealed that Drinkwitz would be a name to watch.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" heat up with LSU emerging as a front-runner, there are contingency plans in place, according to multiple reports.
