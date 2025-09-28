AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After LSU Football Loss, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Victories
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers suffered the program's first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon after falling to No. 13 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
On a night where the Bayou Bengals' offense once again looking out of sync, Lane Kiffin and Co. got it done in Oxford to remain atop the Southeastern Conference.
“To me that’s really cool that you get to a place at a program that you do beat the number three team in the country and you don’t rush the field,” Kiffin said after Saturday's game.
“Because we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and that’s win the game. That makes me happy that this program’s gotten to that place.”
The LSU Tigers once again struggled on offense with Kelly's crew totaling only 254 yards of total offense while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looked out of sorts.
Saturday's loss to Ole Miss marked the first time in Nussmeier's career he was unable to surpass 200 passing yards in a start.
Now, with the Bayou Bengals falling to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play, all eyes are on where the program lands in the AP Poll Top-25.
On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy dropped LSU to the No. 8 spot in America while the Ole Miss Rebels rose to No. 4 in his latest ballot.
McMurphy also moved the Oregon Ducks to the No. 2 after taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions along with Alabama cruising to No. 13 after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs.
In the Yahoo Sports Rankings, the LSU Tigers dropped out of the Top-10 while Ole Miss rose to No. 9.
The Oregon Ducks moved to No. 1 while Alabama also remained outside of the Top-10.
After a sluggish Week 5 loss to the Rebels, Kelly and the LSU Tigers are all out of sorts with the abysmal showing on offense plaguing the program in Oxford.
"Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has to play better...We weren't very good on third down and that's not just Garrett...and look, you saw it," Kelly said.
"We struggled with completing the deep ball...This is not a Garrett Nussmeier problem. This is an entire football team of guys doing their job at a higher level...The QB is going to get micromanaged when you lose.
"All I can tell you is, he's healthy. Again, we need to play better and more consistent on the offensive side of the ball."
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the Bayou Bengals set to utilize a bye week next Saturday.
