Could LSU Football Redshirt the Former Top-Ranked Athlete in Louisiana This Season?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed one of Louisiana's top athletes in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle after Ju'Juan Johnson put pen to paper with the program.
Johnson, who rewrote the history books during his prep career with Lafayette Christian (La.) as both a quarterback and defensive back, began his career last fall with LSU as a defensive back.
But the prized prospect's time in the secondary was short-lived after making the move to running back in September of 2024.
Before Johnson's move, the Tigers were down to three scholarship running backs on the roster in Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and true freshman Caden Durham following John Emery's ACL injury.
Then, the elite athlete joined a backfield that needed another piece in the mix.
Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands. He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career.
Johnson was rated as a Top 10 recruit in The Boot coming out of high school in the 2024 class.
Kelly has raved about the importance of locking down the state with Johnson being a key piece to the haul.
“When we talk about recruiting and where our focus is, our focus is on the state of Louisiana,” Kelly said in December. “Our focus is on freshmen and it’s on a well-rounded student-athlete that recognizes the value of an LSU degree and wants to play for championships. That will be reflected in this class.”
The goal was to always get Johnson on the field as a true freshman.
During Fall Camp last August, he ran with the second-team at the STAR position. The development he had throughout his first offseason caught the coaching staff's attention.
“You can see the shift in transition towards developing our players and giving them the opportunity to grow within our program. Then, we have to put them on the field. We had some young players who had to play this year, and there’s some growing pains that come along with that. But I’m committed to that growth and that kind of development," Kelly said.
"I think in the long run that proves to be the way to championships, continuity and consistencies in your program.”
Then, LSU made another move for Johnson this offseason prior to Spring Camp.
He went from a defensive back to running back to quarterback for Spring Camp in 2025 as a player that continued bouncing all over the field.
Now, heading into the 2025 season, Johnson's ideal role remains a mystery where he's taking reps as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver during Fall Camp with the program this month.
Could LSU redshirt Johnson in 2025? It remains an option.
Johnson, one of the most impactful high school recruits in Louisiana history, shined on the prep scene, but his ideal role at the collegiate level remains a mystery.
For Kelly and Co. this offseason, it's a matter of finding his bread and butter with Fall Camp remaining a testing period for Johnson.
