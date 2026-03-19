Dynamic Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks Target Eyeing LSU Football Visit

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff.

Martin, the No. 1 rated running back in the Louisiana, has programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a meteoric rise this offseason.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target.

Now, he's turning up the heat for the Louisiana native that has skyrocketed to the state's No. 1 running back.

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

Courtesy of Adrian Burnette on X.

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana then carried the momentum into his junior season in 2025 where he has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, an unofficial visit to LSU has been locked in for this weekend as Kiffin and Co. push for the dynamic offensive weapon.

Martin has also locked in an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 18-20, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.

But it'll be a fight for the coveted offensive weapon out of The Boot with powerhouse programs taking notice as the Alabama Crimson Tide emerge as the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to Rivals.

Courtesy of Trey Martin's Instagram.

The Crimson Tide will host Martin on an official visit during the weekend of June 5 as the Alabama staff continues chipping away at the Bayou State star.

LSU will get a crack at Martin this weekend for a pivotal visit in his recruitment with the hometown team set to roll out the red carpet once again.

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