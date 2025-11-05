Expert Computer Model Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
After navigating a chaotic open date last week, the LSU Tigers will pack up their bags and hit the road to Tuscaloosa for a critical Week 11 matchup against the No. 4 ranked team in America.
"Really pleased with the morale of our football team; it is extremely high right now as we wrapped up what was a bye week going into a weekend of non-play. Our team really came together during the bye week," interim coach Frank Wilson said on Monday.
"I thought it was a time of reflection for our football team to look at the things that we had not done well and to correct those things. I think we did that. To build our team with depth and youthfulness, I thought we did that. We then, of course, took the weekend off and came back yesterday to now turn our attention to a very, very quality opponent in Alabama."
Now, with the stage set for Wilson's debut as the interim coach for LSU, all eyes are on the Tigers' matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (+104)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU: +290
- Alabama: -375
Total
- Over 48.5 (-110)
- Under 48.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The spread has shifted from 12.5 points to 9.5 points while the over/under fell from 56.5 points to 48.5 points as significant line movement has occurred this week.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Frank Wilson's Take: Back to Business
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
Join the Community:
