Five-Star LSU Football Freshman, No. 1 Running Back in America Transforms Body
LSU running back Harlem Berry has emerged as a true freshman to watch this offseason with the former No. 1 prospect in Louisiana making a name for himself early.
The top-ranked running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle has operated behind Caden Durham, LSU's starter heading into the 2025 season, and Kaleb Jackson.
Durham will look to carry his success from 2024 into his sophomore campaign while Jackson looks to bounce back from a shaky season last fall.
For Berry, he's turned heads early.
The Louisiana native has been utilized in a myriad of ways with his ability to both catch the ball in open space and get downhill as a runner.
According to a source, Berry has put on significant size since arriving in Baton Rouge with the chance to compete for RB2 reps during Fall Camp in August.
This week, Berry then confirmed that he has added 20 pounds to his frame since arriving in January.
LSU will report for Fall Camp on July 29 with Day 1 set for July 3- for the multi-week training camp leading up to the season opener at Clemson.
Berry caught LSU head coach Brian Kelly's attention during Spring Camp with the program's shot-caller praising his freshman.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Now, Berry is looking to make an immediate impact for the LSU Tigers as he begins his first Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
