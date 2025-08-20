Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Pushing for Starting Role Ahead of Week 1 at Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with all eyes on Week 1 at Clemson.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class along with a Top-10 haul in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, the Tigers are set to debut a new-look roster this upcoming season.
LSU is putting the final touches on the depth chart with Fall Camp near the finish line with one position generating significant buzz - offensive line.
Kelly revealed three players have already locked in starting roles ahead of Week 1 at Clemson, but multiple players are competing for starting duties - including a true freshman.
What's the latest on the offensive line?
The Three Starters: Adams, Moore and Thompson
LSU has utilized a first-team during Fall Camp consisting of: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
But only three have cemented starting roles.
“Tyree Adams is going to be our starting left tackle,” Kelly said. “There’s a battle between Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols for one of the guard positions. Josh Thompson has nailed down one of the guard positions. Braelin Moore has nailed down the center position.
"Then there’s still a battle for that right tackle position. We moved Carius Curne over there to compete with Weston Davis to see who is our best. Maybe it’s a combination or maybe it’s one or the other.
"There wasn’t enough competition there. We feel like Ory Williams is coming along but he wasn’t there yet, so we wanted to create more competition at that right tackle position.”
The Position Battle: Left Guard and Right Tackle
At left guard, it'll be Coen Echols, Paul Mubenga and DJ Chester battling for starting duties down the stretch of Fall Camp.
The surprise of Week 4 of Fall Camp is true freshman Carius Curne taking first-team reps at right tackle where he's battling Weston Davis.
Curne had been running with the second-team at left tackle with LSU now providing an opportunity for him to compete for a starting role.
"I think there's still a battle for that next tackle position, which would be the right tackle. So we moved Carius over there to compete with Weston (Davis) to see who's our best," Kelly said.
Heading into Week 1, all eyes remain on the offensive line and which five Tigers the program will roll out to open the season.
