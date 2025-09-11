Former Florida Head Coach Gives Prediction for LSU Football vs. Gators in Week 3
No. 3 LSU will return to action in Week 3 with the Florida Gators heading to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to open Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the SEC showdown riding a pair of wins to open the season while Billy Napier's crew is in search of a bounce back win after a Week 2 loss to South Florida.
The Tigers are preparing for Florida to come out with a "chip on their shoulder" after last weekend's loss with all eyes on keeping the Gators offense in check.
"That's been the emphasis from Coach Kelly and also Coach Blake, understanding that they're gonna give us all they have to win," LSU safety Jardin Gilbert said. "Understanding that they just lost a game that they feel like they should've won. So they are gonna come in Tiger Stadium with it on their mind.
"It's only week three, so they really haven't opened up their offense as much as they wanted to, but they got a young receiver core that is very talented. So making sure that we eliminate explosive [plays] will be key."
Now, ex-Florida head coach Urban Meyer has weighed in on the matchup while logging his prediction between the pair of SEC foes.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Brian Kelly's Take: Offense Looking to Hit Stride
"This is what it looks like as you build continuity within your offensive structure," Brian Kelly said on Wednesday. "We're not pressing any alarm bells, it's early in the season. Will we get better? Do we need to get better? Absolutely.
"But this is a process we were committed to and knew there was going to be some development that would need to take place. The splash is 50, 60 points a game but to me at the end of the day is winning football games. We're 2-0 and know we need to play better offensively but also knew this was gonna be a process for us."
Urban Meyer Weighs In: Predicts Tigers to Win
“I told you this one pains me, man,” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast “That was when the old lady flipped me off as I was coming into a night game. She put the walker down, didn’t throw it away because she couldn’t walk, and then double birded me.
"And you hear things hitting the bus as it goes in there and one guy threw that stuff on me. So that is a nasty, rugged (place). So, what time is the game? It’s a night one. We won one game at night down there. We were 1-2 or 1-3 down there.”
“It’s a rugged place and they just don’t lose,” Meyer continued. “I think Brian Kelly has got it going. I’m a Gator and I am a Gator fan and don’t want to do this, but I’m picking LSU over the 9.5.
"Yeah, I think it’s close for a minute, but you’re gonna find out — we always use the term ‘grown a** man — what you have in that locker room, pal.”
LSU will kickoff against the Florida Gators at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday night from Tiger Stadium.
