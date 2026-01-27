Former LSU Football Assistant Receives Massive Promotion With Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the organizations new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning.

Brady has been a member of Buffalo’s staff since 2022 where he has served as the franchise's offensive coordinator across the past two seasons.

The well-respected assistant coach first gained national exposure as the LSU Tigers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on the historic 2019 National Championship team.

Brady helped orchestrate the iconic LSU Tigers squad - led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson - to a record-setting season in Baton Rouge.

He then made his move to Buffalo where Brady will now take on the role as the organization's new shot-caller.

“He has big shoes to fill,” former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday said on ‘First Take‘ shortly after the hire was announced. “I’m not surprised they went with Brady. I think when you saw the people they were interviewing, whether it was (Davis) Webb or (Brian) Daboll, if you’re going to go with an offensive guy, you’re going to go with the guy who’s been calling it and someone you’re comfortable with.

We've agreed to terms with Joe Brady on a 5-year contract to become our next head coach! pic.twitter.com/zYiukOSz6g — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 27, 2026

“I would say the hiring portion of this is going to be the key. Who is his defensive coordinator? Is he going to call plays? Even if he does call plays, who’s his OC going to be? That head coaching responsibility is going to require a ton of time away from being with players, which he does every day.”

NFL MVP Josh Allen was reportedly involved in deciding a new head coach, which made Brady a no-brainer for the Bills with his offensive prowess serving as the ideal fit for the franchise.

Now, with the Buffalo Bills entering a new era under a different regime, the LSU Tigers are once again well-represented with Brady set to take over the franchise this offseason.

Seven of the 10 NFL vacancies have now been filled:

Buffalo Bills – Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady

Cleveland Browns – Vacant

Arizona Cardinals – Vacant

Miami Dolphins – Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Atlanta Falcons – Former Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

New York Giants – Former Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Las Vegas Raiders – Vacant

Baltimore Ravens – Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Pittsburgh Steelers – Former Dallas Cowboys/Green Bay Packers HC Mike McCarthy

Tennessee Titans – San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh

