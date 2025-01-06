Former LSU Football Star WR Ja'Marr Chase Makes History With Triple Crown
Former LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase continues taking the National Football League by storm with the Cincinnati Bengals after a historic regular season.
Chase and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow have carried their momentum from LSU to the big stage for the Bengals as one of the top duos in the league.
Now, their chemistry on the field has paid off with Chase becoming one of five wide receivers in NFL history to achieve the rare "triple crown" feat.
Chase has officially wrapped up the regular season while leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The Louisiana native caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024 where he set career highs in all three categories.
It wasn't necessarily close when it came to leading the NFL in all categories. Chase wrapped up the year with a comfortable lead in each triple crown slot.
He had 12 more catches than Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, 175 more yards than Minnesota Vikings, and LSU great, Justin Jefferson, and four more touchdown receptions than Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp most recently achieved the "triple crown" feat in 2021 where Chase now joins him, Steve Smith (2005), Jerry Rice (1990), and Sterling Sharpe (1992) after topping the NFL in each category.
The connection between Chase and Burrow has taken America by storm during their time together on the gridiron.
A duo that shined during the 2019 National Championship season in Baton Rouge has carried into their professional careers in Cincinnati.
The confidence is oozing from Chase as he wraps up another season alongside Burrow. Prior to the year, he knew it would all come together.
"This is the first year that I just know (it) for a fact," he said. "The confidence that I had was just like, I knew it already."
But Chase isn't the only one who knows what the organization is achieving.
Despite falling short of the playoffs during the 2024-25 season, teammates on the Bengals have raved about what Chase and Burrow are doing. Just ask elite wideout Tee Higgins.
"I can tell my kids one day that I played with an MVP quarterback and a triple crown winner," said Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. "Not a lot of people can do that."
Burrow wrapped up the 2024-25 season as the NFL's leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns despite the organization missing the playoffs.
It was a historic season for the duo, and heading into the offseason, will be one of intrigue as Chase looks for an extension with the Bengals ahead of next year.
Chase Not the Only LSU Wideout Shining
Current Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson and Chase took America by storm after handling business on the LSU 2019 National Championship team. Fast forward to taking their talents to the next level and the star wideouts carried their momentum to the professional level.
For Jefferson, the electrifying receiver has now notched his third season of at least 100 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards.
The 2019 stars have burst on the scene in the blink of an eye and haven't slowed down. Both Jefferson and Chase are the top-two receiving yard leaders in the NFL.
Chase: 1,708 receiving yards (No. 1)
Jefferson: 1,533 receiving yards (No. 2)
The tandem has quickly established themselves as the latest greats out of Baton Rouge taking the NFL by storm, but the next wave of LSU stars is on the way.
The Next In Line: Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers
Former LSU great Brian Thomas Jr. was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the chance to make an instant impact during his rookie campaign.
Now, as he reaches the end of his first season in the National Football League, Thomas has done just that after rewriting the record books for his club.
During last Sunday afternoon's victory over the Tennessee Titans, Thomas joined NFL legend Randy Moss as the rookie receivers with the most games with 60 yards and a touchdown in NFL history.
“Randy Moss is a heck of a receiver and Brian just keeps impressing each week,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday. “The way he works, the way he handles himself. For a young kid, it’s very impressive.”
Thomas has already cemented his status as the greatest rookie wide receiver in Jaguars franchise history. He stands alone as the only rookie to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the organization's history.
“It's a great accomplishment just to be in the same conversation as Randy Moss,” Thomas said on Sunday. “[Moss] is one of the all-time greats. So, just to be in the same conversation, I'm just grateful and thankful."
Thomas is wrapped up year one in the NFL with 87 receptions for 1,282 receiving yards on the season with 10 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdowns rank him Top-10 in the NFL among wide receivers.
But Thomas isn't the only LSU rookie wideout taking the league by storm in 2024.
Former LSU great Malik Nabers showcased his talents this season as he navigates a challenging year with the New York Giants.
Heading into the season, it was always going to be a difficult task, but Nabers has lived up to the hype despite a weak Giants offense.
He logged 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on the season despite missing multiple games with a concussion. Nabers broke the New York Giants' franchise rookie record for receptions after reeling in catch No. 97 this season.
"That's why we drafted him, where we drafted him. I've been asked about it since training camp and I think the response has been, 'He's a pretty good football player.' He missed two games and he's battling through, I'd say, a pretty good injury with his toe," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday. "So, I think between him and (Tyrone) Tracy, for those guys to do it in a season like this with a variety of quarterbacks, I think that's pretty impressive. They are the right kind of guys."
Last weekend, Nabers shined once again with seven receptions for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's been the top weapon for the Giants' offense and showcased it once again.
LSU has stolen headlines all season with Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrrow lighting it up under center, but between Jefferson, Chase, Thomas Jr. and Nabers, the future of "NFLSU" is in good hands.
