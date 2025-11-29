How to Watch LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 14 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. hitting the road to Norman for the first time in program history.
Quarterback Michael Van Buren will earn the start for the Bayou Bengals in Week 14 with Garrett Nussmeier remaining out with an abdominal injury that has held him out of the last two games.
For the Tigers, the program will be presented with an opportunity to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes this weekend with Oklahoma controlling its own destiny.
"We all know they got a pretty good defense," Van Buren said this week. "But, I mean, we focus on ourselves right now, getting ourselves better throughout this week.
"Just trying to fix all the things that need to be fixed from last week, from the week before that, so we can go out and play our best football on Saturday.
"We just focus on our techniques, our assignment, our alignment. It shouldn't really matter who's on the other side of the ball."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers versus Oklahoma Sooners in a critical Week 14 SEC showdown for the home team.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Frank Wilson's Take: Significant Challenge Ahead
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
