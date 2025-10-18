LSU Country

How to Watch LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in a Top-25 SEC Showdown

The Bayou Bengals will look to make a statement in Nashville, enter the clash as underdogs at FirstBank Stadium.

Zack Nagy

The LSU Tigers will hit the road in Week 8 for a Southeastern Conference matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores with the stage set for a Top-20 matchup.

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the SEC showdown with momentum after handling business against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7, but the competition-level will rise once again.

The first order of business will be slowing down Pavia under center with the Commodores' signal-caller presenting a unique challenge.

"One of the things we've done really well is put pressure on the quarterback but I'll be honest with you, it's going to be our ability to control first and second down or third down becomes quick down and you're not getting home. The ball's coming out so fast you can't get there," Kelly said Thursday. 

"You've gotta get into predictable third down situations and that then lends itself to us having more success. The real challenge is first down and second down and making sure when they get to third down, it's more than third-and-short."

As kickoff inches closer, all eyes will be on the significant SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against a fiery Commodores crew.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11:07 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

Garrett Nussmeier's Thoughts: LSU's Better Days Ahead of Them

"We know who we are. We know who we should have looked like to everybody else on Saturday. I think there's a lot of confidence in that within the unit, but also, as I said, a learning lesson to know that we have to take advantage of those opportunities," Nussmeier said this week. 

"It's just leading the offense the correct way, being the guy that can orchestrate this offense into what it truly has the potential to be. That's my goal, nothing else. I've said it many, many times I didn't care about awards or things like that, or focus on all this individual stuff. My goal was to be the best I could for the LSU Tigers and LSU offense."

