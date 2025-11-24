Injury Report: Multiple LSU Football Starters Uncertain for Oklahoma Sooners Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will travel to Norman in Week 14 for an SEC matchup against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners.
In what will be the first time the LSU program has traveled to Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, interim coach Frank Wilson and the Tigers will look to play "spoiler" in Norman.
Mateer and the Sooners are within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, and with the Bayou Bengals heading to town, the program has an opportunity to deteriorate their chances to make the 12-team bracket.
"We're still a work in progress," Wilson said this past weekend. "I thought our special teams probably played the best they've played all year in totality, from a field goal standpoint to kick off, kicking it out of the end zone, from a return standpoint and coverage unit. So we did ascend in some areas, again, specifically defensively and special teams.
"We still have some work to do to get over this. We'll have to play better next week to have a chance to win this football game, and I'm confident we will. We'll get to work and knock out these kinks and find out the things that we can do to give us a chance to create explosive and touchdowns."
But the Tigers could be down multiple starters this weekend in Oklahoma - including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with his status in question.
The Injury Report: What Frank Wilson Said
CB Mansoor Delane: Probable
“He was good this morning after yesterday’s treatment. We’re hopeful he’ll be able to play in full capacity in this game.”
LB Whit Weeks: Probable
“Whit came out of the game feeling good. We wanted to limit his opportunities so that he could be at his best in this game. I’m hopeful he will be able to play at his best from a health standpoint in this upcoming game."
RB Caden Durham: Probable
“More of a neck than a concussion protocol. It was a five technique that looped inside that jammed him. I think he’s hopeful on this Monday.
"I think he’ll be ready to go. We won’t do anything with him on Tuesday and maybe put him in [non-contract jersey] on Wednesday."
OL Tyree Adams: Doubtful
“He is progressing. He has a chance, albeit a slim chance, probably more likely for the bowl game. He’s on pace to have a chance to play in this game.”
OL Ory Williams and OL Braelin Moore: Doubtful
The pair of offensive linemen will likely be out on Saturday in Norman while dealing with lower-body injuries.
