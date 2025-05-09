Injury Update: LSU Football Linebacker Harold Perkins Navigating Rehab Process
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins continues navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 season.
It's been a unique career to this point for the former five-star, but the talented defender is dialed in for his final season with the program.
The athletic defensive piece took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2022.
A player shot out of a cannon on every snap, Perkins quickly emerged as a player NFL scouts would be keeping tabs on during his college career.
After a stellar campaign in Year 1 with the program, there was slight regression in 2023 after the LSU coaching staff struggled to find his ideal role.
Then, fast forward to Perkins' junior campaign in 2024 and it had an abrupt ending with the star linebacker suffering a torn ACL early in the season.
A player who was receiving first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite Perkins' usage remaining a question mark, it was a brutal blow for the program.
Then, Perkins made his decision: Return to LSU, continue rehabbing and prepare for a senior season where he can boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker officially revealed this offseason that Perkins will play the STAR role for the Tigers, which will give him a hybrid linebacker/safety look.
Then, head coach Brian Kelly chimed in on the move during an interview with The Advocate.
“We want to get him running,” Kelly told The Advocate. “We want to get him in his best element, which is being an athlete. We think that position does it for him. There's great versatility in that position."
The ability to have Perkins in space is what will be the difference maker in 2025 for the Tigers.
“You've got to go block him in space,” Kelly said. “Not with a tackle, not with a guard, not with a center. You've got to go block him with a wide receiver or a flex tight end. That's a good matchup for us.”
Now, Perkins will be back with the Tigers in June once he's fully cleared with the chance to showcase his true versatility. The program believes the STAR position can be his "bread and butter" in 2025 with lofty expectations.
“He just gives us great versatility,” Kelly said, “and that's what's exciting about having him at that position.”
Perkins is back on the field working through non-contact drills with a full focus on summer workouts for the program.
With a unique blend of newcomers and returning pieces on the roster in Baton Rouge, Perkins is another headliner looking to propel the program to the College Football Playoff in 2025.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.