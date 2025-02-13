LSU Football Analyst Departing Brian Kelly's Staff, Heading Elsewhere for 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have shaken up the coaching staff in Baton Rouge this offseason with members either cut loose or accepting opportunities elsewhere.
The most recent change came with defensive analyst, Nick Coleman, electing to depart the program for a role on the Western Michigan coaching staff.
Coleman, who played under Kelly during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, joined LSU in an analyst role following his playing days.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Coleman has accepted the cornerbacks coach position for Western Kentucky where he will be elevated to a new role in the MAC.
Kelly and Co. have lost multiple analysts, most notably in Bob Diaco after accepting a role on Bill Belichick's staff at North Carolina, this offseason.
But LSU has made sure to go out and add new pieces to the staff while also promoting internally.
What are the latest moves the Tigers have made over the last few weeks?
The Recent Staff Moves:
The Pair of Promotions: JR Belton and Donovan Tate
The LSU Tigers have named Jon Randall Belton as the program's next Director of Football Operations, the program officially announced on Thursday.
Belton receives a promotion after serving as LSU's Director of Recruiting since 2022 following a one-year stint as the Director of Scouting.
It's been a meteoric rise for the young football mind with Brian Kelly giving him another promotion during his time in Baton Rouge.
"People around the LSU program view Belton as a rising star and someone who could one day be an athletic director. As LSU’s director of recruiting, he helped secure the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class this cycle and three straight top-10 high school recruiting classes," Zenitz wrote via X.
In Belton's new role as Director of Football Operations, he will oversee the day-to-day operations for the LSU football team and staff while working closely with LSU general manager Austin Thomas on various projects as it relates to building a championship program, according to the school’s website.
He flourished as LSU's Director of Recruiting after spearheading the Tigers to signing the No. 5 high school class in 2023, No. 7 class in 2024 and No. 8 class in 2025.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Belton served as a regional scout at Virginia for one season as well as a recruiting intern for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, where he played his college football.
Now, the well-respected football mind earns a promotion where he will take on a pivotal role for Kelly's staff heading into a critical 2025 season.
LSU Recruiting Specialist Donovan Tate is set to receive a promotion as well and will look to fill the shoes of Belton as the program's next Director of Recruiting.
Kelly Brings in an Ohio State Staffer:
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have hired Ohio State Buckeyes Director of Recruiting and Events, Morgan Philips, to a role on the recruiting staff, the school announced on Thursday.
Phillips will make a return to LSU in a senior recruiting role after one season in Columbus where the Buckeyes claimed a National Championship.
She joined the Ohio State Football program in August of 2024 and recently wrapped up her first season as the Director of Recruiting and Special Events for the Buckeyes, according to the Ohio State website.
Phillips was responsible for overseeing all on-campus recruiting activities while having a hands-on approach for the program's unofficial visits, official visits, gameday recruiting, junior days, recruiting ambassadors and special events.
Prior to her stint with Ohio State, Phillips served as a Recruiting Operations Coordinator with LSU where she played a pivotal role throughout the department.
She helped assist in all on-campus and special event logistics, manage the recruiting database, assist assistant coaches on recruiting tasks and help service all recruiting efforts, Phillips's bio states.
Now, she'll make a return to the Bayou State after six months with the Ohio State Buckeyes where she played a key role in the program's recruiting success.
Pair of New Analysts: Tim Rattay and Noah Joseph
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will bring in Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay where he will serve in an offensive analyst role, but he wasn't the only hire the Tigers made last week.
LSU has hired East Carolina General Manager, Noah Joseph, to the staff as a defensive analyst. Kelly confirmed the news during last week's press conference.
Joseph spent time as the General Manager with the Purdue Boilermakers prior to his time on the East coast with the Pirates.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will bring on Joseph as a defensive analyst where he's had significant experience in the past with the likes of Missouri, Indiana and Rutgers.
Joseph spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator with Rutgers as well during his coaching career.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
- Offensive Analyst: Tim Rattay
- Defensive Analyst: Noah Joseph
Kelly and Co. continue tweaking the coaching staff with Spring Camp set to begin on March 8th with all eyes on the new-look staff and roster in Baton Rouge.
