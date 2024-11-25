LSU Football Expecting Starting Wide Receiver CJ Daniels to Return in 2025
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last offseason where he took his talents from the Liberty Flames down to Baton Rouge.
Daniels became a hot commodity on the portal market, but after LSU ramped up its push, he shut down his recruitment and transferred to Brian Kelly's program.
Now, with his first season in Baton Rouge nearing the finish line, all signs point towards the graduate transfer returning for another season, according to Kelly.
“We’re just excited about having him with us,” Kelly said. “And all indications are he’s gonna be back next year.”
There were questions surrounding Daniels' eligibility and if he would have another season remaining, but now all signs point to him being back in the purple and gold.
Daniels has logged 39 receptions on the season to go with 456 yards in 10 games played.
A player who has battled a lower-body injury all season, it hasn't stopped him from fighting through in order to suit up. Daniels has missed just one game this season [Ole Miss].
Kelly praised the veteran and his ability to lead the receiving corps thid season; even if the stat sheet may not say so.
“He’s a great leader,” Kelly said. “And he’s been a glue guy for us in terms of consistency every single day playing through a more significant injury than maybe people realize. He’s had a pre-existing condition, a heel injury that is almost a dislocation, that I don’t know how he does it.
“He practices, and we’re careful with his practice during the week to get him to Saturdays. And then on Saturdays, he’s just so consistent. Down the field blocking, he’s one of our best, if not our best, blocker. He’s precise with his route-running. He’s got strong hands at the point of attack.”
Daniels wrapped up a season in 2023 with Liberty that saw him tally over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Now, in 2024, he's yet to get in the end-zone for the Bayou Bengals.
With a return in 2025, all signs point towards Daniels taking a step forward, getting healthy and making a bigger impact from a production standpoint.
Kelly also provided the latest on LSU linebacker Harold Perkins:
"He's doing really well in his recovery talking to Owen Stanley, our athletic trainer," Kelly said on Monday. "He's been in the building quite a bit now that he's passed the early stages of the repair. Now, it's about hard work."
Has Perkins made up his mind yet? Would the Tigers openly want Perkins back in Baton Rouge for the 2025 season?
No, Perkins hasn't finalized a decision, but the answer is obvious on if the Tigers would want him back next fall. He's a freakish athlete with tools any program would salivate over.
"I don't know that he's made that final decision. I know he's weighing the options. Clearly, we would love to have him back, but we know that those decisions are not easy.," Kelly said. "We'll support him in what ever he decides and provide the resources necessary to make the best decision for him and his family."
The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
