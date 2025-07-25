LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Has Brian Kelly's Attention Ahead of 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle last December after Harlem Berry made things official with the program.
The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star committed to the Bayou Bengals in January of 2024 and never wavered off of his pledge to the hometown school.
Now, after enrolling early and working through Spring Camp with the Tigers, Berry is ready to compete for immediate reps.
The top-ranked running back in America has operated behind Caden Durham, LSU's starter heading into the 2025 season, and Kaleb Jackson.
Durham will look to carry his success from 2024 into his sophomore campaign while Jackson looks to bounce back from a shaky season last fall.
For Berry, he's turned heads early.
The Louisiana native has been utilized in a myriad of ways with his ability to both catch the ball in open space and get downhill as a runner.
According to a source, Berry has put on significant size since arriving in Baton Rouge with the chance to compete for RB2 reps during Fall Camp in August.
LSU will report for Fall Camp on July 30 with Day 1 set for July 31 for the multi-week training camp leading up to the season opener at Clemson.
Berry caught LSU head coach Brian Kelly's attention during Spring Camp with the program's shot-caller praising his freshman.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Berry had received lofty comparisons prior to heading to LSU with Rivals' Cody Bellaire believing he has similar traits to Reggie Bush.
"I remember watching Harlem Berry for the first time a couple of years ago and a name popped into my head immediately. I remember telling myself, 'you can't compare them, don't do that.' And yet, here we are... Who do I think is Harlem Berry's player comparison? Reggie Bush," Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire said.
"First thing I did was look at the numbers. The athletic profiles are SHOCKINGLY similar. And if you look at Reggie Bush's pro day numbers and project where Harlem Berry COULD BE whenever his pro day comes after seeing his camp testing, the numbers are certainly attainable."
Certainly, comparing Berry to one of the all-time greats at both the college ranks as well as NFL sets lofty expectations, but national scouts believe he has "limitless" potential.
"Reggie Bush is one of the all-time greats. So to say Harlem Berry will match his accolades, production and NFL draft status is OBVIOUSLY a big ask.
"And I am not saying he necessarily will or won't reach that lofty bar. However, the tape and the numbers are extremely interesting," Bellaire added.
Now, as Berry navigates his first offseason with the LSU Tigers, all eyes will be on the five-star looking to carve out a role as a true freshman.
