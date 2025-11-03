LSU Football Head Coach Hot Board: Three Candidates Emerging to Replace Brian Kelly
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines with the program set to navigate a national coaching search following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties last Sunday.
After parting ways with the program's decision-maker, LSU made the move to then let athletics director Scott Woodward go as the new era of LSU Football is set to get underway.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
But which potential candidates are worth keeping tabs on as the list grows by the day?
We turned to the predictive market machine at Kalshi to provide three emerging candidates for the program.
The LSU Head Coach Hot Board:
No. 1: Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains the hottest name in college football during this season's coaching carousel as more options become available.
The Rebels' decision-maker has received a stamp of approval from the Florida Gators' fanbase as the program begins its coaching search, but what happens now? Does Kiffin remain with Ole Miss? Does he depart for the Florida or LSU opening?
"Kiffin is going to be the top target for all of the marquee openings this cycle as he is a longtime head coach, knows what it takes to compete in the SEC, understands how to develop a quarterback and has a personality that doesn’t mind needling the opposition," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He will be the top choice at Florida as well. The key question in luring Kiffin may be how comfortable he feels with those doing the hiring."
No. 2: Jon Sumrall - Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall will be the next Group of Five decision-maker that makes the move to a Power Four program this offseason it appears. Could it be to LSU? Or will other openings across America make the call?
"There will be a few who will not be up for hiring the Green Wave head coach directly due to local rivalries, but Sumrall is ready for a big-time SEC gig," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s a relentless recruiter, obviously knows the region and has the kind of hard-nosed teams that would play well at LSU. The Alabama native is one of the few defensive-minded coaches the Tigers could also have high up on their list."
No. 3: Brent Key - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will be a hot commodity on the coaching scene this offseason with multiple programs set to make the call. Will LSU be involved? Kalshi believes so.
"We all sign up for this. We all know what we're getting into. And when things like that happen, I feel for the people that. Like I said, I say, know that people don't really know in the program or in the organization, that's the people that become disrupted.
"You know, that's whose families become, you know, sit on a fence then. But as coaches, we sign up for this, we know what we're getting into,” said Key.
Honorable Mention: Jeff Brohn - Louisville Cardinals
When it comes to under the radar options on this year's coaching carousel, Louisville decision-maker Jeff Brohm fits the mold. Would LSU make the call?
"Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it."
LSU is set to officially begin the program's head coaching search with a change in leadership made official on Sunday night in Baton Rouge.
