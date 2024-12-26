LSU Football Labeled an 'Early Transfer Portal Winner' with No. 2 Class in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines with the program handling business in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the first two and a half weeks of the window.
Kelly and Co. are up to 13 commitments via the free agent market in December with multiple immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge.
Now, the program has been labeled an "early winner" by On3 Sports with LSU holding the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class to this point.
LSU's system is working in the portal with Kelly and the staff handling business behind the scenes while stars Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks are taking a hands-on approach during visits.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
Now, LSU is up to 13 total commitments with seven of the Top-100 transfers currently signed or committed to the program.
Which Top-100 transfers make up the program's class?
The Top-100 Pledges:
No. 1 EDGE: Patrick Payton (Florida State)
Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is currently on a visit to Baton Rouge with LSU sealing the deal on his trip to town on Saturday.
It's a massive get for Kelly and Co. with the program adding to an embarrassment of riches via the Transfer Portal haul.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
No. 1 IOL: Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech)
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
No. 2 CB: Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech)
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers on Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal projects as a Day 1 starter in the defensive backfield with his versatility providing a boost for LSU's secondary.
No. 5 WR: Nic Anderson (Oklahoma)
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman. In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
No. 6 EDGE: Jack Pyburn (Florida)
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
The No. 4 rated edge rusher in the portal projects as a Day 1 starter upon his arrival in Baton Rouge as he continues leveling up his game throughout his career.
No. 8 WR: Barion Brown (Kentucky)
Brown went public with a decision to sign with the LSU Tigers on Saturday after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge. After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said on Monday.
No. 8 CB: Ja'Keem Jackson (Florida)
The Florida cornerback comes to LSU after two years with the Gators where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
"Starter experience. When you put on the film you're not looking at him against a high school player. You're looking at him against SEC competition. We really liked the way he played against SEC caliber players. You're really evaluating differently so more experienced. You can't just take one year guys. You gotta have some who have two and three years of eligibility so you're developing players in the program as well," Kelly said on Monday.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
