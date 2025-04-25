LSU Football Linked to Sought-After USF Defensive Line Transfer, Visit Locked in
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program gearing up for a pivotal 2025 season this fall.
After reconstructing the roster during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kelly and Co. added 16 newcomers to the program.
But the Bayou Bengals aren't done yet with LSU being linked to the No. 1 available prospect in the free agent market on Thursday.
According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Kelly and the Tigers are turning up the heat for USF Bulls defensive lineman Bernard Gooden.
He's set to arrive in Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit with the program and the Tigers are intensifying their push with him now officially in the portal.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection in 2024, Gooden logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with USF.
Will the program send shockwaves once again during the spring window in April? What's the mentality of Kelly and the Bayou Bengals?
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
Now, the program will host the No. 1 available transfer in the portal with all eyes on the Tigers' intense push for the top-ranked prospect.
