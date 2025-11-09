LSU Football Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Suffers Knee Injury Against Alabama
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson has suffered a right knee injury in the Tigers' Week 11 SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
On the Bayou Bengals' first drive of the second half, Anderson went down holding his knee and was immediately carted to the locker room for further evaluation.
Anderson, a first-year Tiger, transferred in over the offseason as one of LSU's top signees via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4 wideout set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Other 100-yard games in 2023 came against West Virginia (119 yards) and Central Florida (105 yards).
He scored a touchdown in seven games, including three against Tulsa and two against Central Florida. He became the first freshman in Oklahoma history to have three receiving TDs in a game.
But his time in Baton Rouge has been far from the same as his production in Norman.
Anderson has totaled just 10 receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns across eight games with the LSU Tigers.
Now, he's set to undergo further testing on a knee injury suffered in Week 11 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with LSU trailing 17-6 in the third quarter.
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson is the shot-caller for the Tigers down the stretch of the 2025 season with the administration parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
