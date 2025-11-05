LSU Football's Top Head Coach Target Now Betting Favorite For Job With SEC Rival
The LSU Tigers are navigating a national coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program ramping up its efforts this week.
Following the firing of Brian Kelly, along with athletics director Scott Woodward, the university has pressed the reset button ahead of a pivotal offseason.
But there is "alignment" being created in the Bayou State with the university hiring a president on Tuesday while elevating interim athletics director Verge Ausberry to the full-time gig.
Now, the coaching search committee has been put together with potential candidates being thrown in mix left and right - none with a higher profile than Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is being pursed by the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators with the pair of SEC programs set to roll out the red carpet for this year's top target on the coaching carousel.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Now, fast forward to Wednesday afternoon, and Kiffin is now the betting favorite for the Florida Gators job, according to BetOnline.
It's a seismic shift for Kiffin where he's gone from the second and third-best across the last 10 days to the No. 1 spot - overtaking Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz.
A look into the timeline as Kiffin moves to the top spot for the Florida Gators job (via BetOnline):
The Latest Florida Gators Odds (Nov. 5):
Kiffin: -150
Drinkwitz: +120
Fisch: +600
Franklin: +900
Lea: +1200
Key: +1600
Dillingham: +1600
Brohm: +2000
Nov. 4 Odds:
Drinkwitz: -110
Kiffin: +200
Fisch: +600
Franklin: +700
Lea: +900
Schumann: +1000
Dillingham: +1200
Brohm: +1600
Oct. 28 Odds:
Drinkwitz: -105
Franklin: +200
Kiffin: +300
Fisch: +900
Brohm: +1000
Golesh: +1200
Dillingham: +1400
Key: +1600
Kiffin is also a top target for the LSU Tigers with his odds cruising across the last week via BetOnline, but it's Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady at No. 1 as it currently stands.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
Now, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers gig where the program appears to be on the outside looking in for Kiffin as he weighs his options between staying with Ole Miss or departing for the LSU or Florida gig.
