LSU Football Star Defensive Weapon Not Expected to Play Against Arkansas Razorbacks
LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is not expected to play on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to On3 Sports.
Weeks, a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2024, has missed the last three games with an ankle injury where he has remained sidelined across the last month.
There was hope that Weeks could suit up in Week 11 against Alabama, but the team captain ultimately was unable to get back on the field.
"Once we got out there, you know, and we’re in Tuscaloosa, and the juices are flowing, and he’s like, ‘Coach, I can go! I can go,'” Wilson said.
“Well, yeah, right – you couldn’t go yesterday. But that’s just your adrenaline, alright, and so he got himself in a frenzy of a position and he’s a competitor so he wanted to play. But you can’t tell me the day of the game, right.
“And so, we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’m uncertain right now. Probably hopeful, without medically using the term doubtful or whatever. But he was in great spirits, he’s eager. He wants to be back out there, but we won’t put him out there until he can protect himself and play at the level that allows him to be elite.”
Fast forward to Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference and Wilson provided an additional update on Weeks - believing he was trending in the right direction after getting back on the practice field.
"Whit was at practice moving around, he'll move around again today. We'll see how he holds up today. It's our 'Grit Wednesday' so it's a little more taxing than earlier in the week. Today's a pivotal day for him and his practice to see how his body holds up. We're anxious to see and certainly could use his contributions," Wilson said.
"Practicing with the team, spot practicing, no boot, in attire, moving about, transitioning but with body weight against him. He'll get that today and see how he sustains and moves with actual weight against him."
Now, the current expectation is that Weeks will be out for Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a nagging ankle injury after giving it a go this week in practice.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.