LSU Football Transfer Cornerback Emerging as Critical Component to Tigers Success
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reeling in one of the top hauls in college football.
After reconstructing the roster across a five-month stretch, the Bayou Bengals are now reaping the benefits of the new-look unit in Fall Camp.
LSU has seen a significant jump defensively across the first 11 practices of camp with cornerback Mansoor Delane turning heads early.
The Virginia Tech transfer tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after reeling in four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said in February.
"We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
Across the first two and a half weeks of LSU Fall Camp, Delane has been a winner for the program after virtually cementing his status as a starting cornerback.
LSU has retooled the cornerback room this offseason with newcomers Delane, Ja'Keem Jackson and DJ Pickett joining returning pieces PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps as the five players competing for first-team reps in camp.
But Delane is a defensive back that can be penciled in as a starter for the Bayou Bengals.
He's been sharp during practices while reeling in three interceptions across a two-day period in Baton Rouge.
Along with playing the ball well in the air, Delane is a surefire tackler, which has given the Tigers a boost in 11-on-11 work defensively.
Now, with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer, all eyes are on the LSU defense with a chance to make a strong impression to begin the year.
Delane will be a critical component in the defensive success alongside a retooled secondary headlined by multiple newcomers in safeties Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy.
LSU returns to the practice fields on Wednesday for Day 12 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with Delane looking to continue carrying his momentum.
