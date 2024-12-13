LSU Football Trending for Top Five Offensive Lineman in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in search of adding key pieces to the offensive line.
Kelly and Co. will see four starters from the 2024 season enter the 2025 NFL Draft, including the tackle duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones.
With Campbell, Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier off to the next chapter of their playing careers, it leaves the LSU offensive line in a brutal spot.
Both Campbell and Jones elected to forgo their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft after their junior campaigns.
Now, with four critical pieces to the Tigers' success in the trenches set to depart, it places an emphasis on adding talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The buzz circulating on Friday surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Moore will take official visits to LSU and Michigan State in the coming days, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Friday morning.
Along with a visit in the works, the predictions came flowing in with the Tigers becoming the team to beat for Moore's services, according to multiple outlets.
On3Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Pete Nakos and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU winning out for Moore.
LSU will be battling alongside multiple heavy-hitters in Moore's recruitment this month, but currently remain the team to beat with his name officially in the portal.
For the Tigers, they're beginning to make some noise in the portal after picking up their first transfer commitment on Friday in Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp.
With Sharp signed and joining LSU, the Tigers are trending for three more targets as well:
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- WR Barion Brown: Wide Receiver
The Trending Target Update: WR Barion Brown (Kentucky)
The Tigers are trending for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown after he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown has received significant interest since entering the college version of "free agency" with LSU, Florida State, Florida and Texas A&M turning up the heat, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Now, after trimming his list and checking in with the LSU Tigers this week in Baton Rouge, Brown is trending for the program.
On Thursday, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU winning out for Brown's services.
Brown ranks as a Top-10 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
With LSU trending for his services, it'll be interesting to see how his process plays out down the stretch with other schools pursuing.
