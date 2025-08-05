LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Set to Be Top-10 Matchup in Anticipated Week 1 Clash
BATON ROUGE – It will be a Top 10 matchup when LSU faces Clemson in the season-opener in less than four weeks as both teams sit inside the Top 10 of the AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.
LSU is ranked No. 9 by the coaches, while Clemson is No. 6.
The LSU-Clemson contest will mark the first time in school history the Tigers will open the season in a Top 10 matchup for a true road game.
LSU’s other two Top 10 season-opening matchups came at neutral sites – 2011 No. 4 LSU vs. No. 3 Oregon (Arlington, Texas); 2023 No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State (Orlando, Fla.).
The No. 9 ranking is the highest for the Tigers in the preseason coaches poll since 2023 when LSU opened the year ranked No. 5.
Since 2000, LSU has entered a season ranked in the Top 10 of the coaches poll 12 times.
In addition to Clemson, five other teams on LSU’s 2025 schedule are ranked in the Top 25, a list topped by Alabama at No. 8 followed by South Carolina at No. 13, Ole Miss at No. 15, Florida at No. 17, and Texas A&M at No. 21. South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M all come to Tiger Stadium this year.
The AFCA Coaches Poll features nine SEC teams with Texas leading the way at No. 1 followed by Georgia at No. 4. Tennessee at No. 18 rounds out the remaining SEC teams in Top 25.
2025 AFCA Coaches Poll
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Iowa State
21. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.