LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Memorial Stadium in Week 1 for a Top-10 matchup against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers.
As anticipation builds for the highly anticipated matchup, Kelly and Co. remain dialed in on the task at hand with a "one week at a time approach" heading into the year.
LSU will look to snap a five-game losing streak in Week 1 matchups with redshirt-senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back under center.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now, all eyes are on the Week 1 clash between Nussmeier and fellow Heisman Trophy hopeful Cade Klubnik.
A look into the Week 1 betting lines, game information and Brian Kelly's thoughts on the Tigers.
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Game Information: Week 1 Edition
TV Channel: ABC
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium - Clemson (S.C.)
Commentators: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit
Brian Kelly's Thoughts:
"I've been really pleased on the things that you guys don't really pay attention to - their details, their habits, how they use nutrition the right way, recover - all those things are really good signs that we have a group that's mature and understands how to take care of themselves and prepare themselves for the season," Kelly said during Fall Camp.
"I think the things that probably stood out are the things that stand out to you -- the depth that we now have at wide receiver; I think we're seeing even more depth on the defensive side of the ball in the back end of our defense.
"It is so competitive right now back there, and we really like the development of our end play. Those are all like tangible signs; the other ones you don't see unless you're here every day."
