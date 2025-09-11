LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
Brian Kelly and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will open SEC play on Saturday night in Death Valley with the Florida Gators making their way to Baton Rouge.
LSU will enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2019 season with the program looking to carry its momentum into a critical SEC matchup.
For the Tigers, it's been a pair of defensive masterclass performances to open the season, but Saturday night will once again present a challenge against Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.
The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder has proven that he can tear defenses apart with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks locking in on keeping Lagway in check.
"His game, I mean, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He can sling it all over the place, and he's 250 pounds. We know that once we get to him, we're gonna have to do a good job of getting him down to the ground," Weeks said.
"But then their offense, they love the eye candy. They motion 90% of plays, so that's when you really just have to trust your keys and trust communication within the defense."
A look into the game information for Week 3, the start time between LSU vs. Florida and Garrett Nussmeier's take on the progression of the offense.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Offense Still Evolving for LSU
"I think in week one, we went through a lot of adversity in a tough game, on the road, in a tough environment. I thought that we did an unbelievable job of just pushing through. Things weren't perfect; we were making mistakes, but we were also able to make plays and get in the right situations.
"So proud of us for that. Last week obviously it wasn't perfect, but at the end of the day we're 2-0, so being able to learn from those mistakes while also winning ballgames has been huge.
"I don't think I had one of my better games last week and it was a learning experience for me as well. I have to be better in certain areas, but we still won. So going into Florida, I think that's kind of our main focus: having the confidence to say we're 2-0, we're where we want to be, and let's get better."
