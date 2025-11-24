LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, Betting Lines and Early Predictions

The Tigers return to action on Saturday afternoon, stage set for a clash against the Sooners in Norman.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.
In this story:

The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action in Week 14 with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on the docket for the 2025 regular season finale.

After a chaotic fall in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will be presented with an opportunity to play spoiler against the Sooners with a chance to hurt their College Football Playoff chances.

“You do the things that you can do with the personnel that you have,” Wilson said on Saturday night. “And sometimes it’s ugly, and sometimes it’s tough. I believe in our kids. I believe they’ll continue to get better. We’ll continue to coach them to get better.”

Now, with "game week" arriving, the Tigers will begin preparation for a fiery Sooners squad looking to boost their College Football Playoff chances and move to 10-2 on the season.

LSU Tigers Football: Frank Wilson.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

The Game Information: Week 14 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +10.5 (-122)
  • Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +315
  • Oklahoma: -410

Total

  • Over 38.5 (-110)
  • Under 38.5 (-110)
LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 38.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 26.2 percent chance to upset the Sooners in Week 14 against the Sooners.

On the other side, Oklahoma will have a whopping 73.8 percent chance to earn the win and further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.

LSU and Oklahoma will return to action on Saturday afternoon in Norman with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing

Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett

ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football