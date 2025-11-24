LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, Betting Lines and Early Predictions
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action in Week 14 with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on the docket for the 2025 regular season finale.
After a chaotic fall in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will be presented with an opportunity to play spoiler against the Sooners with a chance to hurt their College Football Playoff chances.
“You do the things that you can do with the personnel that you have,” Wilson said on Saturday night. “And sometimes it’s ugly, and sometimes it’s tough. I believe in our kids. I believe they’ll continue to get better. We’ll continue to coach them to get better.”
Now, with "game week" arriving, the Tigers will begin preparation for a fiery Sooners squad looking to boost their College Football Playoff chances and move to 10-2 on the season.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +315
- Oklahoma: -410
Total
- Over 38.5 (-110)
- Under 38.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 38.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 26.2 percent chance to upset the Sooners in Week 14 against the Sooners.
On the other side, Oklahoma will have a whopping 73.8 percent chance to earn the win and further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
LSU and Oklahoma will return to action on Saturday afternoon in Norman with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
