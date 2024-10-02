LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Ticket Information, TV Channel and Game Time
No. 13 LSU will return to Death Valley on Oct. 12 for a showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in a highly anticipated Southeastern Conference matchup.
Brian Kelly and Co. will head into the contest flaunting a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing the program's fourth straight victory on Saturday over South Alabama.
The Tigers lost in Week 1 to USC, but continue trending in the right direction after victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.
Now, Kelly's program will utilize the open date this week to recover and begin game preparation for a matchup against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+136)
Ole Miss: (-164)
Over/Under: 66.5
Ticket Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
LSU’s homecoming contest against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
The Ole Miss game will also serve as LSU’s celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium with over 125 former players returning to Death Valley for the contest.
The Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.
With the matchup serving as the only game in Death Valley in October, tickets are flying off of the board at a rapid rate.
LSU grouped tickets have officially sold out for the Week 7 showdown in Tiger Stadium with only individual tickets remaining for sale.
