National Analyst Believes LSU Football Will Make Nick Saban Reconsider Retirement
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week following the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
After starting the season with a 5-3 record - including a devastating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 - the LSU administration pulled the plug with the "Kelly Era" coming to a close after nearly four seasons.
Now, the coaching search has begun with the LSU program set to navigate a rigorous stretch in the Bayou State as they eye a new decision-maker.
"We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time. I urge all in the LSU community to continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they compete the rest of the season.”
Now, the rumor mill has begun swirling with college football icon a name that has generated buzz across the last 48 hours.
Saban stepped away from the game in 2024 after an illustrious career with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide where he reeled in over a handful of National Championships.
Across the last few weeks, Saban has denied an interest in returning to the sidelines, but NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay believes LSU could make him reconsider.
“And I can say this based off of what I do know,” McShay said. “LSU is going to make an offer to Nick and Miss Terry that will force them to reconsider their justifiable stance of ‘at this point in our lives, working College GameDay, ESPN, ABC is where we where we belong.’ It’s healthier. Nick’s enjoying it. Miss Terry, loving it.”
“He left because college football had changed, and it was time,” McShay added. “And the recruiting and the NIL, and the transfer portal. It’s just like, it’s hard to coach anymore, but there’s no one more qualified to come in, even at his age and (this) point in his career, to kind of temper, keep the rat poison out, and do all the things.
"And he’s even said publicly, and I’ve talked to him in meetings, one of his, I don’t want to put words in his mouth but, regrets in his coaching history was leaving LSU.”
Now, as LSU begins the head coaching search in Baton Rouge, it's almost certain the Tigers will at least make the call to the college football icon.
“And I think LSU, knowing what I know, I don’t think they have delusions of grandeur,” McShay said. “I don’t think that they believe that they absolutely will get Nick Saban, but I do know the people down there, and I will be shocked privately, not something that is going to, you know, Thamel is going to start reporting, or anyone else.
"Privately, there will be an offer made that will make Nick walk into the his home office with with Miss Terry, or get out in the lake and say, ‘Let’s at least talk about this for a minute.’
“That’s my guess, but I don’t know that it’s going to be enough. I don’t think $100 million over X amount of years would necessarily be enough.
"He’s got money, he’s got rings, he’s got everything that you could ever imagine a coach when you set out to be a college coach could have, right? But this might be the only place that he might say, well, let’s, let’s sit down and talk."
