No. 1 Tight End in America, LSU Football Target Emerging as Top Dual-Sport Athlete
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is quickly emerging as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America as he prepares for his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
But it isn't just his football future that has evaluators intrigued at his potential.
Hudson the No. 1 tight end in the country, but also thrives on the hardwood as an electrifying bucket-getter.
LSU head coach Matt McMahon has already offered Hudson a basketball scholarship with the Louisiana native quickly gaining Power Four interest.
Now, as he continues a standout offseason on the AAU circuit playing against the top prospects in America, Hudson has seen his stock soar even higher.
“It’s ben pretty hard on my body, being tired and all that, but it’s been fun,” Hudson told Rivals. “That’s why I do it. I just want to have fun and do what I do.
“My footwork [translates on the football field],” Hudson added. “In basketball I have to have great footwork to play the way I play, so that helps when I have to block somebody. Then the toughness out here and playing up, people are a lot tougher to face.”
The Bayou State native now comes in as the No. 20 overall prospect in basketball and the No. 4 rated power forward, according to 247Sports.
This weekend, he's on the road competing on the EYBL circuit and has gained significant momentum as one of the top players.
Hudson earned offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers on Friday as he continues making a name for himself on the basketball court.
The Louisiana five-star right end remains one of the most dynamic recruits in the nation where he's rated as a Top-20 prospect nationally in both football and basketball.
The LSU Tigers are the program to watch in his process along with a myriad of SEC and Big Ten schools battling for the dual-sport star's services.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
