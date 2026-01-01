Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Former LSU Football Assistant To Join Ryan Day's Staff

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to hire LSU Tigers wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to join the staff in Columbus, according to CBS Sports.

Hankton will replace Brian Hartline on the Buckeyes' staff after he accepted an offer to become South Florida's next head coach after a historic stretch with the program.

Across his time with Ohio State, Hartline has coached Ohio State’s wide receivers since 2018 where he mentored standouts such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and, most recently, Jeremiah Smith.

But with Hartline departing - and Lane Kiffin not retaining Hankton in Baton Rouge after bringing his Ole Miss wideout's coach George McDonald - there's been significant shakeup across America.

Hankton interviewed for the wide receivers coach position this month with the Buckeyes wasting no time in making the move official after falling to the Miami Hurricanes on New Year's Eve in the College Football Playoff.

The prized SEC assistant now makes his way to the Big Ten with an opportunity to carry the rich tradition of talented wideouts to roll through Columbus after a strong tenure in Baton Rouge.

As for LSU, the program will now roll with McDonald to take over as the wideouts coach in the Bayou State.

The LSU Bio: Hankton Edition

Hankton, a native of New Orleans and former NFL wide receiver, serves as LSU’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hankton joined the staff in January of 2022 as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach and was elevated to his current role in January of 2024.

In addition to his on-field role, Hankton is heavily involved in recruiting and had a big hand in LSU signing three consecutive Top 10 high school classes as well as the nation’s No. 1 rated transfer portal class for the 2025 season.

LSU WR Malik Nabors 8 celebrates with Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton after a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

As LSU’s co-offensive coordinator, Hankton is responsible for the day-to-day implementation and organization of the offense.

In his three years at LSU, the Tigers have ranked among the top two in the SEC in passing offense twice (No. 1 in 2023; No. 2 in 2024).

