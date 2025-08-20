Pittsburgh Steelers Select LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in Recent Mock
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues navigating a critical offseason with Week 1 against Clemson inching closer for the program.
The veteran signal-caller remains at the forefront of preseason Heisman Trophy conversations, 2026 NFL Mock Drafts and more while preparing for his fifth season in Baton Rouge.
Nussmeier is coming off of a productive first season as the starting signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals after patiently waiting his turn to earn QB1 reps.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
Ahead of the college football season, national analysts have begun locking in early 2026 Mock Drafts with Nussmeier receiving his latest projection.
ESPN's Field Yates revealed a full first round mock with Nussmeier sliding to the No. 16 slot with the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting the LSU signal-caller.
Pittsburgh will roll with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as the organization's quarterback ahead of the 2025-26 season, but all eyes are on what the franchise will do moving forward.
The Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft where he's serving as QB3 on the latest depth chart behind both Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
Now, with a quarterback heavy 2026 NFL Draft locked in for next year, could Pittsburgh select Nussmeier in the first round?
LSU's signal-caller has been mocked in multiple different slots with No. 16 being on the lower end od recent projections.
Moving into the 2025 season in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on Nussmeier and Co. with a College Football Playoff caliber roster pieced together.
LSU will open the 2025 season on August 30. in a highly anticipated Week 1 clash at Clemson.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.