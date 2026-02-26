The Steelers Did Not Do So Hot in the Latest NFLPA Survey: Report

The NFL Players Association will not be publicly releasing report cards this year following a grievance filed by the NFL, which argued that the annual survey violated the CBA. But ESPN was still able to get its hands on some of the results—and they are not looking good for Pittsburgh.

Per ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, the Steelers finished in last place overall for the first time in survey history, dropping four spots since their 28th-place finish in 2025.

According to the results of the questionnaire, for which 1,759 players assigned letter grades to categories like ownership and facilities, the Steelers had the lowest-rated home field in the NFL "by a wide margin," the NFLPA report said.

"Players cite inadequate maintenance and excessive wear from hosting local college and high school games," it went on. "Players across the league note the poor condition of the field and emphasize the need for investment to bring it up to standard."

The locker room specifically received an F grade, down from a D in 2025. Players alleged that the space has just "five bathroom stalls for the entire team," and also complained that the team's training room is without updated recovery technology.

Moreover, team owner and president Art Rooney ranked last in the entire league for "willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers' poor facility ratings across the board."

In the 2025 report, Rooney received an average rating of a D, which put him in 28th out of 32 teams.

"We are not going to comment on a report that we have not seen in its entirety," Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten told ESPN, when asked for the organization's thoughts on the results.

Meanwhile, things went swimmingly for the Dolphins, who ranked first overall for the second consecutive year. Behind them were the Vikings, followed by the Commanders,

