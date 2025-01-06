Starting LSU Football Linebacker Declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a new-look defense during the 2025 season with fresh faces preparing to arrive in Baton Rouge.
From Transfer Portal additions to the 2025 Signing Class set to arrive on campus, Kelly and Co. will be bringing in several newcomers this offseason.
With the next wave of talented Tigers heading to town, the staff has seen the program's veterans reveal their intentions to depart.
LSU saw Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Mason Taylor elect to forgo their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft last month.
The trio will be joined by several seniors that the LSU Pro Day in March as they look to make a splash in front of NFL personnel.
The list of seniors declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft grew on Sunday after starting linebacker Greg Penn III showed his appreciation for the LSU community in a post.
"First, I want to thank God for giving me the strength, talent, and opportunity to live out my dream of playing football," Penn wrote. "To my teammates and coaches at LSU, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow both on and off the field. It's been a privilege and honor to represent this program. Tiger Nation, thank you for your endless support-you've made every moment unforgettable. I fell in love with the state of Louisiana because of you guys.
"To my family, friends, and everyone who's been in my corner, your support and encouragement have carried me through it all. I'm grateful for every moment on this journey and excited for what's ahead. With that being said, I'm excited to to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder wraps up his LSU career with 264 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 50 games played.
Other Notable Senior Departures:
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is rated as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. CBS Sports labels him as the No. 13 wideout in the upcoming draft.
Lacy made the move to transfer to LSU after a pair of seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns under Billy Napier and Co.
Then, once Napier departed for the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Lacy made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Baton Rouge.
From there, he showed progression each year leading up to his senior campaign with the program in his fifth season of college ball.
Lacy wrapped up his final season in the purple and gold with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He led the program in all categories.
The Louisiana native ends his LSU career with with 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 games played. Lacy started in 24 games.
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams suited up in the purple and gold for the final time on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale against the Baylor Bears.
In what was the final game of Williams' six-year career with the Tigers, he laced up his cleats in his hometown of Houston for the Texas Bowl.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
Swinson, who wreaked havoc in 2024, did not opt out of the Texas Bowl and committed to suiting up for the program on Dec. 31 in the season finale.
"The opportunity to play one final game for LSU is amazing," Swinson said. "Just to be able to represent LSU, the three letters on that helmet and the greats that came before me. Any opportunity you get to put a helmet on and play football, you take that chance.
"I want to finish out the season with my brothers."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder tallied 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
The coveted cornerback graded out as the Tigers' top defensive back where he will now prepare for his next chapter.
“I am grateful to God,” Alexander wrote. “Thank you for blessing me with strength, perseverance and the opportunity to pursue this journey. I give all glory to you. To all my coaches, trainers and teammates at both Southeastern and LSU, thank you for continuously pushing me to be the best version of myself, on and off the field. your guidance has shaped me not only as a player but also as a man.
“Growing up in Loreauville, Louisiana, I have always taken pride in being born and raised in The Boot. It has been an honor to represent Louisiana and play for LSU in front of the greatest fans in the world. Last but not least, my family. I would not be here without all the love and support you’ve shown me since the beginning. Thank you for believing in me, and I hope to continue to make you all proud. Shabba, I know you are watching over me every step of the way. This is for you!”
