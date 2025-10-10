The Expert Predictions: LSU Football vs. South Carolina in Week 7 SEC Showdown
The LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a critical SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7.
After falling to Ole Miss prior to an open date in Week 6, Brian Kelly and Co. are back to work with an opportunity to make a statement at home against a Southeastern Conference foe.
"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.
"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."
No. 11 LSU has hit the reset button with the offense looking to bounce back after a sluggish start to the season across the first five games.
With game day less than 24 hours away, what are the latest predictions heading into the SEC clash?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +265
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Handles Business at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 73.0 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as near double-digit favorites with an opportunity to make a statement and get back on track with the backend of the schedule arriving.
The SP+ Expert Computer Model Pick: LSU Rolls to a Win
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers enter the matchup as 12.1-point favorites heading into Week 7.
The SP+ gives the LSU Tigers an edge at home with a final score prediction of 29-16 with a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday night.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT in Week 7 at Death Valley with the Tigers looking to make a statement and earn a critical SEC win.
