The Latest on LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Amid Injury Buzz
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains at the forefront of the 2025 Heisman Trophy conversation with all eyes on the second-year starter heading into the season.
Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
But Nussmeier remains at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation, 2026 NFL Draft buzz and more ahead of his fifth season with LSU.
The expectations are rising for the Louisiana native with the LSU coaching staff impressed with the offseason he's pieced together.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
On Wednesday, LSU held a Fall Camp practice No. 7 that was closed to the media.
Once practice concluded, the rumor mill started swirling that Nussmeier suffered a "major" injury and was helped off of the field.
After speaking with a source, LSU Tigers On SI has learned that Nussmeier did not suffer a major injury.
Wilson Alexander of The Baton Rouge Advocate first confirmed that Nussmeier did not suffer a major injury.
Nussmeier has pieced together an impressive Fall Camp through the first stretch of the month where he's utilized an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position.
Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as Week 1 at Clemson inches closer on Aug. 30.
