The LSU Football Early-Enrollees: Which Signees Have Arrived in Baton Rouge?

LSU will have 13 early-enrollees move to Baton Rouge this weekend.



- CB DJ Pickett

- RB Harlem Berry

- DE Dame Shanklin

- LB Charles Ross

- WR TaRon Francis

- TE JD LaFleur

- OL Solomon Thomas, Carius Curne, Tyler Miller + B. Bordelon

- DL Zion Williams,Brandon Brown + D. Battle